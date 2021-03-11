Pakistan receives modern ultra-cold refrigerators for COVID-19 vaccines storage

Pakistan on Thursday received modern ultra-cold refrigerators donated by UNICEF for COVID-19 vaccines storage.

As per details, 23 UCC freezers donated by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for vaccine storage reached Karachi today (Thursday).

They were donated following a grant from Asian Development Bank (ADB), ARY news reported.

These refrigerators will be used to store Pfizer vaccines which need ultra-low temperatures up to -80 degrees.

Currently Pakistan’s cold chain system has a capacity of -20 degrees to store temperature-sensitive commodities.

The modern storage containers will be given to the Centre and provinces in most affected areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pfizer Covid vaccines are likely to arrive in Pakistan during the next three months in Pakistan.