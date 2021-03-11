PIA initiates VSS, payments made to over 100 employees

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has initiated a Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) for its employees, making payments to more than 100 employees.

PIA has introduced the scheme after government approval, which will benefit about 2,000 employees.

After the cabinet's approval, the finance ministry had released more than Rs 9 billion to the aviation ministry. The scheme was aimed at reducing the manpower of the company. The scheme would save about Rs 2.5 billion annually.

PIA spokesman said that with the efforts of PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik, the release of funds was made possible and added that the payment to VSS-approved applicants would continue and was expected to be completed in the shortest possible time.