ANL 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.61%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
AVN 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-4.46%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DGKC 116.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.23%)
EPCL 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
FCCL 22.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.23%)
FFL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
HASCOL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.4%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.29%)
JSCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.97%)
KAPCO 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.98%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
MLCF 42.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.78%)
PAEL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.42%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PPL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.15%)
PRL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.84%)
PTC 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.57%)
TRG 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -6.40 (-5.01%)
UNITY 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,605 Decreased By ▼ -50.88 (-1.09%)
BR30 23,273 Decreased By ▼ -376.37 (-1.59%)
KSE100 43,217 Decreased By ▼ -475.04 (-1.09%)
KSE30 18,050 Decreased By ▼ -275.87 (-1.51%)
CBOT corn may test support at $5.29

  • The drop from $5.72 may have been driven by a wave 4, which will be reversed by a wave 5.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn may test a support at $5.29 per bushel, a break below which could open the way towards $5.22.

The contract is riding on a wave C, which started at $5.59-1/4. It may end around $5.29 or extend to $5.10-1/2. Three smaller waves make up this wave. The wave (c) is unfolding towards its 100% projection level of $5.26-1/4.

This structure suggests an extension of the wave C towards $5.10-1/2. A further bounce from the current level may be limited to $5.37-1/2.

On the daily chart, corn is falling towards $5.25-1/4, as it has broken a support at $5.43. The drop from $5.72 may have been driven by a wave 4, which will be reversed by a wave 5.

Even though the big picture is clear that the uptrend remains steady, it is hard to tell where the wave 4 ends. A shallow wave 4 could end around $5.25-1/4 while a deep one may travel to $4.96-1/2.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

