Pandemic could lower Polish 2021 GDP growth to 2-3%, says state fund head

  • "The pace of GDP growth (in 2021) may be 4-5%," Pawel Borys told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

WARSAW: In a situation where COVID-19 restrictions are extended, Poland's economy could grow by 2-3% in 2021, the head of Poland's state fund PFR said in an interview published on Thursday, rather than the 4-5% that is widely expected.

Poland has faced rising daily numbers of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, and is reintroducing stricter restrictions in the worst affected areas.

"The pace of GDP growth (in 2021) may be 4-5%," Pawel Borys told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

"But we must also take into consideration the pandemic situation, which could change everything and mean restrictions are extended. In that case the growth would rather be 2-3%."

Poland's central bank forecasts gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4.1% in 2021, rising to 5.4% in 2022 and 2023. The 2021 budget forecasts growth of 4.0%.

