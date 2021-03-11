Markets
Romania inflation quickens to 3.16% y/y in Feb, above forecast
BUCHAREST: Romania's consumer price inflation quickened to 3.16% in February from January's 2.99%, slightly above expectations, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Thursday.
The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts put inflation at 3.1% year-on-year at the end of February.
Data showed prices rose 0.41% on the month in February, with food prices up 0.46%, non-food prices up 0.47% and services up 0.20%.
The central bank targets inflation at 1.5%-3.5%.
