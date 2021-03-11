ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.06%)
ASC 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
AVN 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-4.46%)
BOP 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DGKC 116.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.23%)
EPCL 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
FCCL 22.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.23%)
FFL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
HUBC 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.45%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.2%)
KAPCO 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
LOTCHEM 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
MLCF 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
PAEL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.42%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PPL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.15%)
PRL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.84%)
PTC 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.39%)
TRG 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-5.25%)
UNITY 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,604 Decreased By ▼ -51.63 (-1.11%)
BR30 23,268 Decreased By ▼ -381.64 (-1.61%)
KSE100 43,222 Decreased By ▼ -469.94 (-1.08%)
KSE30 18,049 Decreased By ▼ -276.36 (-1.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP announces by-polls schedule in NA-249 constituency

  • The by-elections in the NA-249 Karachi constituency will be held on April 29 while the nomination papers will be accepted from March 13 to 17
  • Vawda had tendered his resignation from the National Assembly after casting his vote in the Senate election on March 3
Fahad Zulfikar 11 Mar 2021

(Karachi) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule of by-elections in Karachi's NA-249 constituency which fell vacant after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda resigned following Senate polls, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, the by-elections in the NA-249 Karachi constituency will be held on April 29 while the nomination papers will be accepted from March 13 to 17.

Federal Minister of Water Resources Faisal Vawda had tendered his resignation from the National Assembly after casting his vote in the Senate election on March 3.

After Federal Minister Faisal Vawda tendered his resignation from the National Assembly seat (NA-245), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had decided to field former finance minister Miftah Ismail for expected by-polls on NA seat from Karachi. The PML-N candidate will be a joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Election Commission of Pakistan nomination papers schedule of by elections Karachi's NA 249 constituency PTI leader faisal vawda vacant seat ECP announcement

ECP announces by-polls schedule in NA-249 constituency

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest since January 29

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes

Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF

Govt sharpening focus on targeted subsidies: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters