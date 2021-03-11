ECP announces by-polls schedule in NA-249 constituency

(Karachi) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule of by-elections in Karachi's NA-249 constituency which fell vacant after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda resigned following Senate polls, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, the by-elections in the NA-249 Karachi constituency will be held on April 29 while the nomination papers will be accepted from March 13 to 17.

Federal Minister of Water Resources Faisal Vawda had tendered his resignation from the National Assembly after casting his vote in the Senate election on March 3.

After Federal Minister Faisal Vawda tendered his resignation from the National Assembly seat (NA-245), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had decided to field former finance minister Miftah Ismail for expected by-polls on NA seat from Karachi. The PML-N candidate will be a joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).