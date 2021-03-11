ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.06%)
Asian Champions League East Zone matches postponed due to COVID-19

  • East Zone matches were due to take place from April 21 to May 7 but have been moved back until June/July, the AFC said. Thailand will host matches in three East Zone groups, while the venues for the other two groups are yet to be decided.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

The Asian Champions League's group stage matches for clubs in the East Zone have been postponed due to travel restrictions and quarantine issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Thursday.

East Zone matches were due to take place from April 21 to May 7 but have been moved back until June/July, the AFC said. Thailand will host matches in three East Zone groups, while the venues for the other two groups are yet to be decided.

West Zone matches are scheduled to take place from April 14-30, with Saudi Arabia hosting three groups, and the United Arab Emirates and India hosting one each.

Dato' Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary, thanked the member associations for their interesting in hosting club competitions and their commitment to safety.

The AFC would strive to ensure club football in the region is safe and successful in 2021, he added.

Last year's Asian Champions League went ahead despite the difficulties posed by the pandemic, with Qatar hosting the majority of the tournament.

South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai defeated Persepolis from Iran in the final.

