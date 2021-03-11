ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.06%)
ASC 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
AVN 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-4.46%)
BOP 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DGKC 116.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.23%)
EPCL 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
FCCL 22.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.23%)
FFL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
HUBC 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.45%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.2%)
KAPCO 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
LOTCHEM 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
MLCF 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
PAEL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.42%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PPL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.15%)
PRL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.84%)
PTC 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.39%)
TRG 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-5.25%)
UNITY 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,604 Decreased By ▼ -51.63 (-1.11%)
BR30 23,268 Decreased By ▼ -381.64 (-1.61%)
KSE100 43,222 Decreased By ▼ -469.94 (-1.08%)
KSE30 18,049 Decreased By ▼ -276.36 (-1.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

French bank BNP Paribas plans to raise stake in its Exane unit

  • The contemplated transaction would further strengthen and widen the range of cash equity.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

PARIS: French bank BNP Paribas on Thursday said it planned to raise its stake in equity brokerage unit Exane up to 100% from 50%.

"The contemplated transaction would further strengthen and widen the range of cash equity and derivatives services BNP Paribas can offer to institutional investors and corporates globally," the bank said in a statement.

BNP Paribas French bank corporates globally Exane

French bank BNP Paribas plans to raise stake in its Exane unit

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest since January 29

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes

Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF

Govt sharpening focus on targeted subsidies: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters