Markets
French bank BNP Paribas plans to raise stake in its Exane unit
- The contemplated transaction would further strengthen and widen the range of cash equity.
11 Mar 2021
PARIS: French bank BNP Paribas on Thursday said it planned to raise its stake in equity brokerage unit Exane up to 100% from 50%.
"The contemplated transaction would further strengthen and widen the range of cash equity and derivatives services BNP Paribas can offer to institutional investors and corporates globally," the bank said in a statement.
