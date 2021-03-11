ANL 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.09%)
ASC 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
AVN 75.27 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-4.11%)
BOP 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
DGKC 116.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.08%)
FCCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.83%)
FFL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.1%)
HUBC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.27%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
KAPCO 39.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.46%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
LOTCHEM 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
MLCF 42.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PAEL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.32%)
POWER 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.93%)
PTC 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.94%)
TRG 120.80 Decreased By ▼ -6.90 (-5.4%)
UNITY 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.1%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,611 Decreased By ▼ -45.24 (-0.97%)
BR30 23,329 Decreased By ▼ -320.65 (-1.36%)
KSE100 43,252 Decreased By ▼ -439.64 (-1.01%)
KSE30 18,064 Decreased By ▼ -261.87 (-1.43%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China parliament overwhelmingly approves change to Hong Kong electoral system

  • The National People's Congress voted 2,895 in favour of the decision to empower.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

BEIJING: China's parliament on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a decision to change Hong Kong's electoral system, which will give Beijing more control over who gets to be nominated and elected to run the Asian financial hub, Hong Kong's TVB reported.

The National People's Congress voted 2,895 in favour of the decision to empower its standing committee to draft the amendments to Annex I and II of Hong Kong's Basic Law, its mini-constitution, with no opposing votes and one abstention, the report said.

China hong kong China's parliament TVB

China parliament overwhelmingly approves change to Hong Kong electoral system

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest since January 29

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes

Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF

Govt sharpening focus on targeted subsidies: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters