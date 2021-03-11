World
China parliament overwhelmingly approves change to Hong Kong electoral system
11 Mar 2021
BEIJING: China's parliament on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a decision to change Hong Kong's electoral system, which will give Beijing more control over who gets to be nominated and elected to run the Asian financial hub, Hong Kong's TVB reported.
The National People's Congress voted 2,895 in favour of the decision to empower its standing committee to draft the amendments to Annex I and II of Hong Kong's Basic Law, its mini-constitution, with no opposing votes and one abstention, the report said.
