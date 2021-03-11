ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.41%)
ASC 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
AVN 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-4.27%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DGKC 116.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.08%)
FCCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.83%)
FFL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
HASCOL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.8%)
HUBC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.78%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.2%)
KAPCO 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.8%)
LOTCHEM 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
MLCF 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PAEL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.42%)
POWER 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 85.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.95%)
PRL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.94%)
TRG 120.98 Decreased By ▼ -6.72 (-5.26%)
UNITY 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -48.6 (-1.04%)
BR30 23,307 Decreased By ▼ -342.23 (-1.45%)
KSE100 43,259 Decreased By ▼ -432.27 (-0.99%)
KSE30 18,068 Decreased By ▼ -258.14 (-1.41%)
China's soymeal, rapeseed meal futures tumble in Thursday trade

Reuters 11 Mar 2021

SHANGHAI: China's soymeal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange and rapeseed meal futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange fell nearly 5% in Thursday morning trade.

Soymeal futures last fell 4.6% to 3,162 yuan ($486.51) per tonne, while rapeseed meal futures were last down 5% at 2,698 yuan per tonne.

