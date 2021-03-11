Markets
China's soymeal, rapeseed meal futures tumble in Thursday trade
- Soymeal futures last fell 4.6% to 3,162 yuan ($486.51) per tonne, while rapeseed meal futures were last down 5% at 2,698 yuan per tonne.
11 Mar 2021
SHANGHAI: China's soymeal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange and rapeseed meal futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange fell nearly 5% in Thursday morning trade.
Soymeal futures last fell 4.6% to 3,162 yuan ($486.51) per tonne, while rapeseed meal futures were last down 5% at 2,698 yuan per tonne.
PTI expels Aslam Abro, Shahryar Shar over violation of party discipline
China's soymeal, rapeseed meal futures tumble in Thursday trade
Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency
Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest since January 29
US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan
Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House
‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM
UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please
UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children
Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes
Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF
Govt sharpening focus on targeted subsidies: PM
Read more stories
Comments