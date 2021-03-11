ANL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.52%)
Mar 11, 2021
Vir, GSK plan to seek emergency use nod for COVID-19 antibody therapy

  • Antibody treatments are designed to decrease the severity of COVID-19 among patients diagnosed with the infection.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

Vir Biotechnology and Britain's GSK said on Wednesday they planned to seek emergency use authorization (EUA) for their experimental COVID-19 antibody therapy after interim data from a study showed 85% reduction in hospitalization and deaths among patients.

An independent panel recommended stopping further enrolment for the late-stage trial due to evidence of "profound efficacy" of the therapy, Vir and GSK said in a joint statement.

Antibody treatments are designed to decrease the severity of COVID-19 among patients diagnosed with the infection.

Additionally, the companies said a new laboratory study showed the therapy, VIR-7831, was equally effective against the UK, South African and Brazilian variants of the coronavirus.

Vir and GSK announced a partnership last year to research COVID-19 treatments.

Coronavirus GSK COVID19 Vir Biotechnology

