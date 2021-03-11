NEPRA decides to revise electricity prices for K Electric

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has decided to revise the electricity prices for K Electric.

According to a notification issued by the NEPRA, the authority has decided to revise the electricity prices for K Electric, and the Power Division has also issued a notification of monthly fuel adjustment for 11 months.

According to the notification, the tariff for electric consumers has been increased for six months and reduced for five months. Under the notification, KE to charge customers Rs 3 83 per unit in six months and a reduction of Rs. 6 per unit in five months.

According to the notification, the revision in prices will be applicable from March 2021 to May 2021, while the revision in electricity prices will be applicable to all consumers of K Electric. The changes shall be shown separately in the consumers' bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains.

The Authority added that K-Electric Ltd. shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of each month in the billing month as per the Schedule given. While effecting the Fuel Adjustment Charges, K-Electric Ltd. shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the courts notwithstanding this order.