Seven cities of Punjab: Educational institutes to remain closed from 15th

LAHORE: In Pursuance of the orders of the National Command & Operation Center all the private as well as public sector colleges and universities will observe early spring break with effect from March 15 to March 28, 2021.

According to the details as per directions of the NCOC all the public and private schools, colleges and universities in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Sialkot due to considerable rise in Covid-19 cases will remain close from March 15 to March 28.

Rest of the cities in Punjab will adopt staggered model.

