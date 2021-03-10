All political parties united on matters of national security: Senate told

ISLAMABAD: In the Senate on Wednesday, Leader of the House Shahzad Waseem commended the contributions of all the senators in the smooth functioning of the upper house.

Highlighting the significance of the Senate, he said this is the house of federation having representation from all the four provinces.

He said it is a matter of satisfaction that all the political parties are united on the matters of national security and promotion of democracy in the country.

The outgoing Senators also delivered their farewell speeches, sharing their experiences and efforts they undertook to make the house more robust and dynamic in resolving issues of public concern.

Mir Kabeer in his remarks said that he during his tenure as Senator forcefully raised the issues faced by Balochistan. He emphasized the need to further strengthen and empower the Upper House.

Meanwhile, Khushbakht Shujat regretted the use of malpractices in the Senate elections. She said the political parties should award tickets only to their workers.

She said we appreciate the government’s social protection program but efforts should also be made to create job opportunities in the country.