BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 9, 2021). ==================================== BR...
10 Mar 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 9, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,745.74
High: 4,870.61
Low: 4,707.99
Net Change: (-) 115.17
Volume ('000): 458,858
Value ('000): 21,571,766
Makt Cap 1,352,886,611,289
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,893.36
NET CH. (-) 258.59
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,566.96
NET CH. (+) 7.67
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,587.65
NET CH. (-) 31.17
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,050.16
NET CH. (-) 80.56
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,473.95
NET CH. (-) 208.53
------------------------------------
As on: 09-March-2021
====================================
