KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 9, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,745.74 High: 4,870.61 Low: 4,707.99 Net Change: (-) 115.17 Volume ('000): 458,858 Value ('000): 21,571,766 Makt Cap 1,352,886,611,289 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,893.36 NET CH. (-) 258.59 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,566.96 NET CH. (+) 7.67 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,587.65 NET CH. (-) 31.17 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,050.16 NET CH. (-) 80.56 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,473.95 NET CH. (-) 208.53 ------------------------------------ As on: 09-March-2021 ====================================

