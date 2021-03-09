Pakistan
The Weather
09 Mar 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (March 8, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (March 9, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 18-20 (ºC) 60-70 (%) 17-19 (ºC) 55-65 (%)
Karachi 20-22 (ºC) 80-90 (%) 19-21 (ºC) 75-85 (%)
Lahore 28-16 (°C) 70-00 (%) 29-17 (°C) 60-00 (%)
Larkana 17-19 (ºC) 60-70 (%) 17-19 (ºC) 55-65 (%)
Mirpurkhas 15-17 (ºC) 65-75 (%) 15-17 (ºC) 60-70 (%)
Muzaffarabad 22-09 (°C) 80-40 (%) 23-10 (°C) 80-30 (%)
Peshawar 11-14 (ºC) 75-85 (%) 11-14 (ºC) 75-85 (%)
Quetta 00-(-3) (ºC) 60-70 (%) 00-(-3) (ºC) 60-70 (%)
Rawalpindi 28-15 (°C) 80-00 (%) 29-16 (°C) 70-00 (%)
Sukkur 17-19 (ºC) 65-75 (%) 17-19 (ºC) 60-70 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 6:38 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 6:45 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
