ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

THE RUPEE: Slightly up

BR Research 09 Mar 2021

KARACHI: On Monday after market close, PKR went up slightly on first day of the week against USD in both interbank and open markets. However, gains against Euro were significant in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained one paisa for both buying and selling against USD over last week's rates closing at 157.07 and 157.17 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 10 paisas for buying and 5 paisas for selling over last week's rates closing at 157.10 and 157.35 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained one rupee for buying and 1.50 rupees for selling closing at 186.50 and 187.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 42.75 and 42.90 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.65 and 41.85 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 157.10
Open Offer     Rs 157.35
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Monday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 157.07
Offer Rate     Rs 157.17
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth on the buying side while it stayed unchanged on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the local currency market on Monday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback lost 10 paisas for buying and closed at Rs 157.00 against the opening rate of Rs 157.10 whereas it did not witness any change as it firmly closed for selling at Rs 158.40.

Moreover, the national currency showed strength as it continued its upward journey against the pound sterling. As a result, the pound's buying and selling rates declined from the last Friday's closing trend of Rs 217.20 and Rs 219.00 to Rs 216.40 and Rs 218.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 20 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened Rs 157.90(buying) and Rs 158(selling) against last rate of Rs 157.70(buying) and Rs 157.80(selling).

It closed at Rs 157.90(buying) and Rs 158(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 102,100 (selling) and Rs102,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Euro Saudi Riyal THE RUPEE USD PKR Open market rates UAE DIRHAM INTER BANK MARKET RATES

THE RUPEE: Slightly up

PTI MNAs move ECP again against Gilani

Govt to start food stamp programme

Sharp increase in Covid-19 cases: NCOC to review decision on reopening of schools, cinemas

TCP issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of sugar

Power Division, NTDC BoD lock horns over selection of MD

Cabinet to congratulate PM on winning trust vote

Transparency in CPEC projects: Accord signed with China, says NAB chairman

SOEs governance reforms: Legislation yet to be introduced in parliament

Agreements executed: Hub Power acquires upstream operations of Eni

Jet leasing in shake-up as AerCap, GE unit discuss tie-up

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.