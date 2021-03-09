THE RUPEE: Slightly up

KARACHI: On Monday after market close, PKR went up slightly on first day of the week against USD in both interbank and open markets. However, gains against Euro were significant in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained one paisa for both buying and selling against USD over last week's rates closing at 157.07 and 157.17 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 10 paisas for buying and 5 paisas for selling over last week's rates closing at 157.10 and 157.35 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained one rupee for buying and 1.50 rupees for selling closing at 186.50 and 187.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 42.75 and 42.90 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.65 and 41.85 respectively.

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth on the buying side while it stayed unchanged on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the local currency market on Monday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback lost 10 paisas for buying and closed at Rs 157.00 against the opening rate of Rs 157.10 whereas it did not witness any change as it firmly closed for selling at Rs 158.40.

Moreover, the national currency showed strength as it continued its upward journey against the pound sterling. As a result, the pound's buying and selling rates declined from the last Friday's closing trend of Rs 217.20 and Rs 219.00 to Rs 216.40 and Rs 218.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 20 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened Rs 157.90(buying) and Rs 158(selling) against last rate of Rs 157.70(buying) and Rs 157.80(selling).

It closed at Rs 157.90(buying) and Rs 158(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 102,100 (selling) and Rs102,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

