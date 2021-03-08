Property-related crimes: Police arrest 83 accused in capital

ISLAMABAD: Eighty three persons involved in crimes related to property were held besides recovery of valuables worth Rs 26.87 million from them, said Senior Superintendent of Police (operations) Islamabad Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamilur Rehman and DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, he said that renewed efforts were made by all officers for safety and security of the citizens.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the ICT police also nabbed 30 persons involved in 23 dacoities’ and recovered looted or snatched valuables from them.

A total of 24 burglary/theft cases were resolved besides arrest of 31 burglars. Police arrested 22 car and bike lifters and recovered eight stolen cars and motorbikes.

During special crackdown against absconders, police arrested 98 proclaimed offenders and court absconders. The nabbed proclaimed offenders were wanted to police in crime cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and snatching valuables.

Dr Tanveer said that police apprehended 42 persons for possessing illegal weapons and recovered one rifle, 35 pistols, 116 rounds and 06 daggers from them.

A total of 51 persons were held for having narcotics and liquor while 51 cases were registered against them besides recovery of 20.640 kilogram hashish, 1.835 kilograms heroin, 420 gram ice,55 gram opium and 223 wine and liquor bottles from them, the SSP (Operations) added.

Meanwhile, police also held 24 accused involved in six important cases, while 20 other accused wanted to police in other cases including immoral activities.—PR

