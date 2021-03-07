International Women’s Day: Psychiatric Society pledges to raise awareness about women’s equality, wellbeing

KARACHI: The Pakistan Psychiatric Society (PPS) celebrated the International Women’s Day, which is widely celebrated on March 8, at Central Prison for Women Karachi, as part of PPS’ mission “Promotion of Mental Health as a Global Social Capital.”

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Afridi, Eminent Psychiatrist/Physician, Dean of Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre Karachi, Immediate Past President of PPS, and Co-chair of PPS’ Forensic Psychiatry Special Interest Group spearheaded the event along with Citizen Social Welfare Trust (CSWT).

The community awareness seminar was facilitated by DIG Karachi Women’s Prison Ms. Sheeba Shah, and her staff and attended by inmates of the women prison, with IG Prisons (Sindh) Kazi Nazir Ahmed.

Prof Afridi initiated his address with the highlighting of International Womens Day, and its theme for the year 2021: Choose to Challenge. He talked about psychiatric issues common in women, and emphasized the importance of mental health in addition to physical, social and spiritual health, and covered the eight dimensions of wellness. With a good mental health we can realize, identify and cope well with our problems, making us productive and able to contribute towards the betterment of the society. Being an emotionally stable person, we can demonstrate resilience and improve our interpersonal relationship by helping others in need.

He also shared and highlighted the improved version of WHO steps for Hand Hygiene as prevention of COVID-19 infection, with demonstration to the audience the correct technique whilst conserving water as an essential resource. Dr Afridi focused on the training of Psychological First Aid for all to identify the mental health problems among peers and community so they are addressed appropriately. He talked about stress and its maladaptive and adaptive coping mechanisms. He briefed about balanced lifestyle and importance of a good diet to prevent and tackle mental health issues. He focused on stress management techniques, including meditation, practicing gratitude, progressive muscle relaxation, guided imagery etc. He stressed upon the role of exercise, and exposure to sunlight for improvement of mood by release of chemicals by the brain.

Dr Afridi’s talk was followed by Mr. Raza Shah of CWST, and philanthropist Mr. Irshad Bukhari who ensured the help of women in prison at all levels.

DIG Sheeba Shah, as the senior most women leader present, expressed her gratitude for the women’s day seminar initiative, and gave a detailed overview of the great work done for the female prisoners and their children accompanying them. She said they are provided with a good balanced diet, vocational training with ten skill trainings and also school for the kids and gym for ladies. Counseling services are also been provided to them with emphasis on Mental Health.

After DIG Shah, IG Sindh Prisons paid thanks to Prof Iqbal Afridi and his team, with other guests. He briefed about a mission of continued efforts of providing support of positive mental health and a liaising with PPS and Department of Psychiatry, JPMC. He finished his talk with continued hope and striving hard to be better human beings in their possible domain. He expressed high esteem for women in different familial and community roles, and the importance of their leadership.

Prof Iqbal Afridi closed the session with remarks of continued efforts to be human being by learning from our own mistakes and also support each other, this contributing towards society.

In the end, a question and answer session was conducted with an enthusiastic participation of the inmates and their positive remarks regarding the administrative services of the facility, and rehabilitative and recreational arrangements for their grooming and wellbeing.

They showed great appreciation for Prof Afridi and his team’s visit to their facility, and hoped for future visits for their wellbeing.

The event was conducted with all COVID-19 prevention SOPs in place, and memorialized by tree plantation in the garden area of the womens prison, where Prof Afridi also pledged to donate several thousand trees for different prisons throughout Sindh, and provide additional support.