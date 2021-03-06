Markets
Karachi Yarn Market Rate
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Friday (March 5, 2021). ======================================= CONES CARDED...
06 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Friday (March 5, 2021).
=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus 2220
12/1
Nadeem Textile 2250
Indus 2270
Bajwa 2250
16/1.
Nadeem Textile 2300
United 2300
Abdullah Textile 2250
Indus 2320
Bajwa 2300
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K) 2550
Suriya Tex 2500
United 2350
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2500
Nadeem Textile 2500
Indus Dyeing 2500
Abdullah Textile 2350
Lucky Cotton 2350
22/1.
Bajwa 2500
United 2500
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United 2550
26/1.
AL-Karam 2650
Amin Text 2630
Shadman Cotton 2620
Diamond Int'l 2620
Lucky Cotton 2580
28/1
Abdullah Textile 2650
30/1.
Amin Tex. 2700
Al-Karam 2700
Jubilee Spinning 2650
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2700
Lucky Cotton 2600
Diamond Intl 2700
32/1
Abdullah Textile 2700
40/1
Lucky Cotton 3350
52/1
Lucky Cotton 3700
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF 3400
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed 2550
Amin 2550
Indus Dyeing 2600
Bajwa 2600
Nadeem Textile 2550
42/1
Abdullah Textile 3400
52/1
Abdullah Textile 3650
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2700
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2800
60/1.
Abdullah Textile 2800
70/1
Abdullah Textile 3900
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex 1680
Latif Tex. (Latif) 1550
Super 1350
Abdullah Textile (OE) 1300
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile 1750
Masal 1700
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local 175.00
Rupali 170.00
Imported 205.00
75/36/0
Imported 160.00
Local 142.00
Rupali 138.00
75/36/Him
Imported 180.00
Local 150.00
Rupali 145.00
100/36/0
Imported 152.00
Local 130.00
100/48/INT
Local 135.00
Rupali 130.00
Imported 160.00
150/48/0
Imported 144.00
Local 122.00
Rupali 120.00
150/48/Him
Imported 150.00
Local 126.00
Rupali 124.00
300/96/0
Imported 132.00
Local 112.00
Rupali 110.00
300/96/Him
Imported 138.00
Local 115.00
Rupali 112.00
150/144/Sim
Imported 150.00
Local NO Product
150/144/Him
Imported 160.00
Local 133.00
75/72/Sim
Imported 175.00
Local 150.00
75/144/Sim
Imported 180.00
Local 150.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported 142.00
75/72/SD
Imported 145.00
50/36/BR
Imported 150.00
Local 169.00
100/36/BR
Imported 125.00
150/48/BR
Imported 132.00
300/96/BR
Imported 125.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles 163.00
A.A. Cotton 142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile 166.00
A. A. Cotton 170.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex. 172.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex. 173.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 187.00
A. A. Cotton 190.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile 187.00
A. A. COTTON 130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile 200.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton 150.00
A. A. Textile 210.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre 226.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower 202.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB) 205.00
A. A. Cotton (PC) 255.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 210.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex 220.00
Prima 220.00
Local (AVG Price) 200.00
30/S
Kcetex 225.00
Prima 225.00
Local (AVG Price) 220.00
40/S
Kcetex 260.00
Prima 260.00
Local (AVG Price) 258.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex 210.00
Local 200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex 225.00
Local 220.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 160.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 165.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 170.00
20/1 PP
Diwan 98.00
A. A. Cotton 180.00
Agar 96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 185.00
30/1 PP
Agar 101.00
Anwar 109.00
Diwan 103.00
A. A. Cotton 190.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton 99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 230.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar 124.00
Diwan 125.00
Anwar 130.00
A. A. Cotton 270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00
10/.1.
Zainab 185.00
A. A. Cotton 190.00
Lucky Cotton 180.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton 195.00
IFL 164.00
14/1
Zainab Tex 184.00
A. A. Cotton 145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48) 191.00
IFL (52 48) 193.00
A. A. Cotton 205.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED 199.00
Zainab (Combed) 200.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 220.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded 210.00
Zainab (Combed) 212.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton 230.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed) 225.00
Stallion 210.00
K. Nazir 208.00
Al-Karam 208.00
AA SML (Carded) 223.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 240.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed) 237.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed) 246.00
45/1 PC
Zainab 249.00
50/1 PC
Zainab 211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 205.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 145.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 220.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 230.00
AASML 180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00
AASML 170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 240.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 250.00
AASML 195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D 215.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 215.00
I.C.I. Bright 217.00
Rupali 1.D 216.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD) 215.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 215.00
Ibrahim 1.D 216.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright 217.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 217.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 410.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 410.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM 410.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 410.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy 460.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51 460.00
=======================================
NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 01.03.2021.
ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.