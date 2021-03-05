Markets
Russian gas transit via Ukraine falls in February
KYIV: Russian natural gas volumes transiting through Ukraine in February fell by 25% to 2.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 3.86 bcm in January, Ukraine's gas pipeline operator said on Friday.
Russian and Ukrainian gas firms signed a five-year deal at the end of 2019 safeguarding the transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine.
