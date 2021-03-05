Biden nominates Pakistani-American as Deputy Administrator of Small Business Administration

US President Joe Biden has nominated Dilawar Syed to serve as Deputy Administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA).

In a tweet, the Pakistani-American wrote that he was deeply humbled and honored by President Biden’s nomination. "If confirmed by the US Senate, I will put my heart & soul into helping small businesses everywhere in these challenging times. Their grit makes America strong," Syed tweeted.

Syed currently serves as the president and chief executive officer of Lumiata, an AI for healthcare company focused on reducing healthcare costs and improving patient outcomes. "Syed has driven civic efforts at the federal, state, and local level focusing on economic growth and entrepreneurship," a statement by the White House read.

Syed immigrated to the US from Pakistan as a freshman student to attend The College of Wooster in Ohio. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and earned a B.A. in Economics and Computer Science from The University of Texas at Austin.