ANL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.06%)
ASC 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.44%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.51%)
AVN 91.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 133.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.8%)
EPCL 50.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.8%)
FCCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
FFBL 25.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.16%)
FFL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
HASCOL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HUBC 86.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
JSCL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.39%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
LOTCHEM 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
PAEL 36.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.71%)
PIBTL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.66%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 90.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.63%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
TRG 145.30 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.54%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,936 Increased By ▲ 47.41 (0.97%)
BR30 25,623 Increased By ▲ 347.2 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,704 Increased By ▲ 425.85 (0.94%)
KSE30 19,114 Increased By ▲ 216.05 (1.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden nominates Pakistani-American as Deputy Administrator of Small Business Administration

  • If confirmed by the US Senate, I will put my heart & soul into helping small businesses everywhere in these challenging times," Dilawar Syed tweeted.
Aisha Mahmood 05 Mar 2021

US President Joe Biden has nominated Dilawar Syed to serve as Deputy Administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA).

In a tweet, the Pakistani-American wrote that he was deeply humbled and honored by President Biden’s nomination. "If confirmed by the US Senate, I will put my heart & soul into helping small businesses everywhere in these challenging times. Their grit makes America strong," Syed tweeted.

Syed currently serves as the president and chief executive officer of Lumiata, an AI for healthcare company focused on reducing healthcare costs and improving patient outcomes. "Syed has driven civic efforts at the federal, state, and local level focusing on economic growth and entrepreneurship," a statement by the White House read.

Syed immigrated to the US from Pakistan as a freshman student to attend The College of Wooster in Ohio. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and earned a B.A. in Economics and Computer Science from The University of Texas at Austin.

Pakistan US Joe Biden Pakistani American Small Business Administration Dilawar Syed Deputy Administrator

Biden nominates Pakistani-American as Deputy Administrator of Small Business Administration

PTI challenges re-polling decision in Daska's NA-75 constituency

Pakistan reports 1,579 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

DRAP approves Sinopharm vaccine for people above 60 years

Hafeez Sheikh's loss could lead to change of guard at Finance Ministry, say Experts

Embittered PM flays ECP, sharpens anti-PDM rhetoric

Daily US Covid cases below 40,000 for first time in months: monitor

China military budget to grow 6.8% in 2021

WHO scraps plan for interim report on Wuhan virus mission: WSJ

Reading aloud of 628-page Covid bill delays debate in US Senate

Covid crisis: Proposed plan aimed at providing fiscal space to developing states

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters