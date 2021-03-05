ANL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.51%)
Sports

Australia win toss and bat in fourth New Zealand T20

  • "It's important we start well with the ball in hand and pick up some learnings from that last performance," he said.
AFP 05 Mar 2021

WELLINGTON: Australia won the toss and opted to bat in the fourth Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Wellington on Friday.

New Zealand lead the five-match series 2-1 after a vastly improved Australia won game three at the same venue by 64 runs.

Australian captain Aaron Finch, whose side was unchanged, said he expected conditions to be more challenging than on Wednesday, when the tourists made 208 runs.

"It's even windier than the other night so it's going to be interesting under a high ball," he said.

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson said the New Zealanders wanted to bounce back and claim a series-clinching victory.

"It's important we start well with the ball in hand and pick up some learnings from that last performance," he said.

All-rounder Michell Santner returns in place of Mark Chapman in the only change to New Zealand's line-up.

Teams

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Matthew Wade, Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Riley Meredith, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL), Chris Brown (NZL)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

australia New Zealand Aaron Finch Matthew Wade Twenty20 international

