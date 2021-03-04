Markets
Cotton Spot Rates
04 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday (March 3, 2021).
===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference
For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi
on 02-03-2021 In Rupees
===========================================================================
37.324 kg 12,200 180 12,380 12,080 + 300/-
Equivalent
40 kgs 13,075 193 13,268 12,946 + 322/-
===========================================================================
