BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
04 Mar 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 3, 2021).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: 5,008.45
High: 5,018.77
Low: 4,976.81
Net Change: (+) 27.24
Volume ('000): 366,881
Value ('000): 21,521,726
Makt Cap 1,429,257,509,775
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Day Close: 7,593.89
NET CH. (+) 69.22
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 8,667.67
NET CH. (-) 14.96
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 5,780.84
NET CH. (+) 29.95
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 4,163.05
NET CH. (+) 12.45
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 3,767.08
NET CH. (-) 1.11
As on: 03-March-2021
