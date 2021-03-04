KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 3, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,008.45 High: 5,018.77 Low: 4,976.81 Net Change: (+) 27.24 Volume ('000): 366,881 Value ('000): 21,521,726 Makt Cap 1,429,257,509,775 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,593.89 NET CH. (+) 69.22 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,667.67 NET CH. (-) 14.96 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,780.84 NET CH. (+) 29.95 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,163.05 NET CH. (+) 12.45 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,767.08 NET CH. (-) 1.11 ------------------------------------ As on: 03-March-2021 ====================================

