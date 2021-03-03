Pakistan
PTI MPAs register concern about alleged violation of rules in senate polls
- MPA Sidra Imran supplementing her party colleague said the principle of first come first chance was ignored.
03 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) alleged presence of irrelevant individuals in the house during senate polls here on Wednesday.
Talking to APP they regretted that Election Commission appeared to be indifferent as no action was taken against these people who appeared to be escorting the ruling party MPAs.
"Presence of these unauthorized individuals was also hampering the mobility of the voters particularly those from opposition parties," said PTI MPA Dua Bhutto.
"This is definitely a deliberate attempt to delay the voting process," she said.
MPA Sidra Imran supplementing her party colleague said the principle of first come first chance was ignored.
In upset for PTI, PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani wins Senate seat from Islamabad
PTI MPAs register concern about alleged violation of rules in senate polls
Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly
PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections
Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification
Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro
Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June
Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes
Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?
Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike
PSM LoI to be published at the end of month
Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support
Read more stories
Comments