PTI MPAs register concern about alleged violation of rules in senate polls

KARACHI: Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) alleged presence of irrelevant individuals in the house during senate polls here on Wednesday.

Talking to APP they regretted that Election Commission appeared to be indifferent as no action was taken against these people who appeared to be escorting the ruling party MPAs.

"Presence of these unauthorized individuals was also hampering the mobility of the voters particularly those from opposition parties," said PTI MPA Dua Bhutto.

"This is definitely a deliberate attempt to delay the voting process," she said.

MPA Sidra Imran supplementing her party colleague said the principle of first come first chance was ignored.