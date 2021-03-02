ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (7.14%)
AVN 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 135.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
EPCL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.91%)
FCCL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 86.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.29%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
JSCL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.62%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.81%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.87%)
MLCF 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PAEL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.06%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 147.70 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.31%)
UNITY 30.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.45%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (1.48%)
BR30 25,833 Increased By ▲ 500.7 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,964 Increased By ▲ 370.84 (0.81%)
KSE30 19,236 Increased By ▲ 179.9 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kuwait wealth fund in talks with KPC on $20bn-plus dividends

  • KPC has owed for years about 7 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($23.14 billion) in dividends to the General Reserve Fund (GRF), one of Kuwait's sovereign funds.
  • GRF and KPC agreed in recent years a repayment schedule, but GRF now wants to review it and accelerate it as part of government efforts to cover the deficit, said the sources.
Reuters 02 Mar 2021

KUWAIT: Kuwait's sovereign wealth fund is negotiating with state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) a new payment schedule for more than $20 billion in accrued dividends, two sources said, as the Gulf state seeks ways to counter a liquidity crunch.

KPC has owed for years about 7 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($23.14 billion) in dividends to the General Reserve Fund (GRF), one of Kuwait's sovereign funds.

GRF and KPC agreed in recent years a repayment schedule, but GRF now wants to review it and accelerate it as part of government efforts to cover the deficit, said the sources.

"KPC is suffering due to low oil prices and the government has a liquidity problem. KPC wants as long as possible to return the money, and the government wants the largest amount possible," said one of the sources.

The discussions around KPC's 7 billion dinars - which the finance ministry had already claimed last year - are aimed at reaching an agreement that would not impact KPC's cash flow, the two sources said.

KPC and Kuwait Investment Authority, which manages GRF, did not immediately respond to comment requests.

The oil-rich Gulf state, hit hard by lower oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, faces near-term liquidity risks, largely because parliament has not authorised government borrowing.

The negotiations are the latest of several attempts by Kuwaiti authorities to bolster government coffers despite the borrowing ban - the result of a continued standoff between parliament and government which is deadlocking structural reforms in the heavily oil-dependent country.

Ratings agency Fitch last month downgraded its outlook on Kuwait's sovereign debt rating to "negative" from "stable".

"Without passage of a law permitting new debt issuance, the GRF could run out of liquidity in the coming months without further measures to replenish it," Fitch said.

sovereign wealth fund KPC Kuwait's sovereign wealth fund Kuwait Petroleum Corporation General Reserve Fund

Kuwait wealth fund in talks with KPC on $20bn-plus dividends

CPEC set to become a high-quality demonstration project of Belt and Road Initiative: FM

Senate polls to be held through secret ballot, says ECP

Watch: Ali Haider Gilani allegedly ‘buying vote’ for Senate election 2021

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Press watchdog RSF files lawsuit against Saudi prince over Khashoggi

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters