ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (7.14%)
AVN 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 135.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
EPCL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.91%)
FCCL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 86.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.29%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
JSCL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.62%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.81%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.87%)
MLCF 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PAEL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.06%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 147.70 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.31%)
UNITY 30.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.45%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (1.48%)
BR30 25,833 Increased By ▲ 500.7 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,964 Increased By ▲ 370.84 (0.81%)
KSE30 19,236 Increased By ▲ 179.9 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Merck to help make Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

  • After scrapping development of its own COVID-19 vaccine candidates in January, Merck last month said it was working on a deal to open up its manufacturing capacity to other vaccine makers.
  • J&J is shipping about four million doses of its vaccine in the United States this week, but the next shipments hinge on when its new, larger manufacturing plant receives regulatory approvals.
Reuters 02 Mar 2021

Merck & Co Inc will help make rival Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in a partnership set to be announced on Tuesday by US President Joe Biden, a White House official said on Tuesday.

After scrapping development of its own COVID-19 vaccine candidates in January, Merck last month said it was working on a deal to open up its manufacturing capacity to other vaccine makers.

The deal with J&J comes just days after the US government authorized its one-dose COVID-19 vaccine and as the company looks to increase its production. The drugmaker said on Monday it was working on signing up new manufacturing partners.

J&J is shipping about four million doses of its vaccine in the United States this week, but the next shipments hinge on when its new, larger manufacturing plant receives regulatory approvals.

The drugmaker expects to deliver another 16 million doses by the end of this month.

J&J's vaccine is expected to be easier to distribute because it only needs to be refrigerated, while vaccines from Pfizer Inc /BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc need to be frozen. Those vaccines also require two shots.

The drugmaker will dedicate two US facilities to J&J's vaccine, according to a report in the Washington Post, which first reported the news of the arrangement on Tuesday.

"Merck remains steadfast in our commitment to contribute to the global response to the pandemic," the company said.

J&J did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

drugmaker Moderna Inc Pfizer vaccine Johnson & Johnson's Merck & Co Inc Johnson & Johnson's vaccine Vaccine makers

Merck to help make Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

CPEC set to become a high-quality demonstration project of Belt and Road Initiative: FM

Senate polls to be held through secret ballot, says ECP

Watch: Ali Haider Gilani allegedly ‘buying vote’ for Senate election 2021

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Press watchdog RSF files lawsuit against Saudi prince over Khashoggi

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters