Govt demands Yousuf Raza Gilani’s disqualification from Senate polls after leaked video

The government on Tuesday decided to file a reference with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) demanding PDM candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani be disqualified and barred from running for Senate.

Talking to media outside the ECP, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said, “We were here to file a reference but the ECP was closed for the day. We will submit [the reference] in the morning.”

Minister also discussed about the video doing rounds on social media, showing Ali Haider Gilani, purportedly instructing a lawmaker on how to waste his vote.

“I hope the Chief Election Commissioner will take notice of the video,” said Chaudhary. “This is why we were saying the Supreme Court decision gives the ECP the chance to play its role in making Senate elections transparent in Pakistan."

Fawad Chaudhry said the video "proves the ECP's point of view wrong".

"It can't be that rigging, corruption, horse-trading and throwing money around be allowed this time but we will stop it the next time. This was a very weak argument and the video proves it," he said.

Yousuf Raza Gilani, after Ali Haider Gilani's "admission", must be prevented from running from elections, Chaudhry said.