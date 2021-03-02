ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (7.14%)
AVN 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 135.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
EPCL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.91%)
FCCL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 86.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.29%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
JSCL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.62%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.81%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.87%)
MLCF 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PAEL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.06%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 147.70 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.31%)
UNITY 30.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.45%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (1.48%)
BR30 25,833 Increased By ▲ 500.7 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,964 Increased By ▲ 370.84 (0.81%)
KSE30 19,236 Increased By ▲ 179.9 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECB must not hesitate to raise bond buys to rein in yields: Panetta

  • "We should not hesitate to increase the volume of purchases and to spend the entire PEPP envelope or more if needed," Panetta said in a speech.
  • Just under 1 trillion euros ($1.20 trillion) of the ECB's PEPP quota is still unused and until the recent yield rise, policymakers argued that the ECB did not necessarily have to spend this amount.
Reuters 02 Mar 2021

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank should expand bond purchases or even increase the quota earmarked for them if needed to keep yields down, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Tuesday, after weeks of steady increases in borrowing costs.

Yields have been rising since the start of the year, mostly on a similar trend for US Treasuries, and several ECB policymakers have already called for increased spending through its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme to keep borrowing costs low.

"We should not hesitate to increase the volume of purchases and to spend the entire PEPP envelope or more if needed," Panetta said in a speech. "By keeping nominal yields low for longer, we can provide a strong anchor to preserve accommodative financing conditions."

Just under 1 trillion euros ($1.20 trillion) of the ECB's PEPP quota is still unused and until the recent yield rise, policymakers argued that the ECB did not necessarily have to spend this amount.

But Panetta, striking a dovish tone little more than a week before the ECB's next policy meeting, argued that the risk of providing too little policy support far outweighed the risk of doing too much.

"Eventually, firm commitment to steering the euro area yield curve may allow us to slow the pace of our purchases," he added.

The recent inflation surge, partly blamed for the yield rise, is mostly temporary while near-term growth risks are on the rise given the slow progress of COVID-19 vaccinations and an extension of lockdowns, Panetta argued.

"My main message today can be summed up with the title of a song by the electronic music duo Daft Punk: 'Harder, better, faster, stronger,'" Panetta said.

European Central Bank US Treasuries Fabio Panetta ECB board member

ECB must not hesitate to raise bond buys to rein in yields: Panetta

CPEC set to become a high-quality demonstration project of Belt and Road Initiative: FM

Senate polls to be held through secret ballot, says ECP

Watch: Ali Haider Gilani allegedly ‘buying vote’ for Senate election 2021

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Press watchdog RSF files lawsuit against Saudi prince over Khashoggi

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters