Markets
Wall St opens little changed after strong rally
02 Mar 2021
Wall Street's main indexes opened little changed on Tuesday after a strong start to March as investors closely monitored the bond market as well as progress on the next round of fiscal stimulus.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 points at the open to 31535.37. The S&P 500 rose 1.8 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 3903.64, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 10.6 points, or 0.08%, to 13599.449 at the opening bell.
