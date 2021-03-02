ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (7.14%)
AVN 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 135.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
EPCL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.91%)
FCCL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 86.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.29%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
JSCL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.62%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.81%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.87%)
MLCF 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PAEL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.06%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 147.70 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.31%)
UNITY 30.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.45%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (1.48%)
BR30 25,833 Increased By ▲ 500.7 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,964 Increased By ▲ 370.84 (0.81%)
KSE30 19,236 Increased By ▲ 179.9 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU to investigate German payout for RWE, LEAG coal phase-out

  • Our role is to safeguard competition by making sure that the compensation granted to the operators of the plants for phasing out earlier than foreseen is kept to the minimum necessary.
  • "The information currently at our disposal does not allow us to confirm this with certainty, and we will now investigate this further," she said.
Reuters 02 Mar 2021

BRUSSELS: German plans to provide 4.35 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in compensation to utilities RWE and LEAG to encourage them to speed up the phasing out of lignite power plants may involve state aid, EU competition enforcers said on Tuesday as they opened an investigation.

Berlin in December struck the deal with RWE and LEAG, which is 50-50% owned by Czech energy group EPH and private equity group PPF Investments. The two utilities are Germany's two largest operators of lignite, or brown coal, power plants and mines.

The European Commission said it was concerned about the proportionality of the compensation for foregone profits and whether this was the minimum payout in line with EU rules, as well as the parameters used by the Germany to calculate the profits.

It also expressed doubts about the compensation for additional mine rehabilitation costs.

"Our role is to safeguard competition by making sure that the compensation granted to the operators of the plants for phasing out earlier than foreseen is kept to the minimum necessary," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

"The information currently at our disposal does not allow us to confirm this with certainty, and we will now investigate this further," she said.

Environmental campaign group ClientEarth welcomed the EU investigation, saying that the coal phase-out does not comply with the bloc's ambitious climate goals.

"The rest of Europe is looking to Germany as it makes its way out of coal. We are heartened that the Commission is taking this step to make sure that coal phase-outs are in line with EU law and see that public money is used to best effect," ClientEarth's lawyer Juliette Delarue said.

The German proposal is part of the country's effort to completely wean the country off coal by no later than 2038.

power plants RWE EU to investigate German payout LEAG

EU to investigate German payout for RWE, LEAG coal phase-out

CPEC set to become a high-quality demonstration project of Belt and Road Initiative: FM

Senate polls to be held through secret ballot, says ECP

Watch: Ali Haider Gilani allegedly ‘buying vote’ for Senate election 2021

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Press watchdog RSF files lawsuit against Saudi prince over Khashoggi

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters