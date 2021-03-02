ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (7.14%)
AVN 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 135.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
EPCL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.91%)
FCCL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 86.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.29%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
JSCL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.62%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.81%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.87%)
MLCF 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PAEL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.06%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 147.70 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.31%)
UNITY 30.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.45%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (1.48%)
BR30 25,833 Increased By ▲ 500.7 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,964 Increased By ▲ 370.84 (0.81%)
KSE30 19,236 Increased By ▲ 179.9 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UniCredit's board set to pick new directors on Wednesday

  • Mustier stepped down on Feb. 11 after clashing with the board over strategy late last year. UniCredit has named Co-Chief Operating Officer Ranieri de Marchis as general manager pending Orcel's arrival.
  • The list will also include current Chairman-elect Pier Carlo Padoan, an Italian economist and former Treasury chief, who will replace Cesare Bisoni.
Reuters 02 Mar 2021

MILAN: UniCredit is set to finalise a list of new directors on Wednesday which shareholders will vote on when they meet on April 15 to name a new board, two people familiar with the matter said.

The list of candidates includes new Chief Executive Andrea Orcel, who was picked in January to replace Jean Pierre Mustier as head of Italy's second biggest bank.

Mustier stepped down on Feb. 11 after clashing with the board over strategy late last year. UniCredit has named Co-Chief Operating Officer Ranieri de Marchis as general manager pending Orcel's arrival.

The sources said UniCredit was looking to bring in new directors with expertise in international banking and the digital transformation facing the financial sector, but no major overhaul of the board was expected.

One seat that will need to be filled is that currently taken by former Bank of America banker Diego De Giorgi, who has joined Mustier in setting up a special purpose acquisition vehicle to invest in European financial companies.

The list will also include current Chairman-elect Pier Carlo Padoan, an Italian economist and former Treasury chief, who will replace Cesare Bisoni.

UniCredit is expected to shift its strategy as it seeks to boost returns for shareholders after years of restructuring under Mustier, who sold off billions of euros of assets to rebuild the bank's capital buffers.

Padoan has said UniCredit will consider external growth among options as Italy's banking sector consolidates.

Orcel's track record as one of Europe's most experienced dealmakers is also intensifying expectations that UniCredit will engage in mergers and acquisitions in a break with Mustier's "no M&A" stance.

UniCredit has come under pressure from the Treasury to take on rival Monte dei Paschi, sources have said.

UniCredit Board of Directors Andrea Orcel

UniCredit's board set to pick new directors on Wednesday

CPEC set to become a high-quality demonstration project of Belt and Road Initiative: FM

Senate polls to be held through secret ballot, says ECP

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Press watchdog RSF files lawsuit against Saudi prince over Khashoggi

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters