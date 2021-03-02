ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (7.14%)
AVN 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 135.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
EPCL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.91%)
FCCL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 86.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.29%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
JSCL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.62%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.81%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.87%)
MLCF 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PAEL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.06%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 147.70 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.31%)
UNITY 30.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.45%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (1.48%)
BR30 25,833 Increased By ▲ 500.7 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,964 Increased By ▲ 370.84 (0.81%)
KSE30 19,236 Increased By ▲ 179.9 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper's rally may be back on as prices steady above $9,000

  • Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.2% at $9,150 a tonne.
  • On the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), speculators' net long reached 57.9% of open contracts on Friday, the most since 2003, before falling to 51.8% on Monday, Marex said.
Reuters 02 Mar 2021

LONDON: Copper steadied above $9,000 a tonne on Tuesday, reducing fears that prices could correct lower after a breakneck rally powered by expectations of tight supply and expanding demand.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.2% at $9,150 a tonne at 1146 GMT, moving towards last week's 10-year high of $9,617.

The metal used in power and construction shot up 15.5% in February as more analysts predicted price rises and speculators piled into the market.

"Sentiment is still very bullish out there," said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann. But the rally is running ahead of the fundamentals and copper will end the year lower, he said.

POSITIONING: Speculators are bullish with a net long position in LME copper equal to 62% of open contracts by Thursday, the most since 2004, brokers Marex Spectron said.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), speculators' net long reached 57.9% of open contracts on Friday, the most since 2003, before falling to 51.8% on Monday, Marex said.

COLUMN: Chinese funds have thrown more fuel on copper's flames, writes Andy Home.

GOLDMAN: "The fundamental outlook for copper remains extremely bullish," analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote in a note predicting stellar returns on commodities.

"We continue to forecast the largest deficit in 10 years in 2021 (327,000 tonnes), followed by an open-ended phase of deficits," they wrote. "To reflect the rising probability of scarcity pricing, our 3/6/12M copper targets increase to $9,200/$9,800/$10,500/t."

SPREAD: The premium for cash copper over the three-month contract is around $40 and trending higher, pointing to tight nearby supply.

RIO: The US Forest Service blocked a land swap sought by Rio Tinto in Arizona for its proposed Resolution Copper mine.

MARKETS/DOLLAR: European shares rose. Oil prices fell. The US dollar reached its strongest in almost a month.

CHINA: The biggest metals consuming nation will begin its annual session of parliament on Friday, unveiling a five-year plan to fend off stagnation.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium was up 1.8% at $2,168 a tonne, zinc was 0.6% higher at $2,832.50, nickel was flat at $18,690, lead gained 0.6% to $2,084 and tin was up 1.2% at $23,750.

copper import LME copper copper rate copper market copper ore copper producer

Copper's rally may be back on as prices steady above $9,000

CPEC set to become a high-quality demonstration project of Belt and Road Initiative: FM

Senate polls to be held through secret ballot, says ECP

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Press watchdog RSF files lawsuit against Saudi prince over Khashoggi

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters