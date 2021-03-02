ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (7.14%)
AVN 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 135.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
EPCL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.91%)
FCCL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 86.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.29%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
JSCL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.62%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.81%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.87%)
MLCF 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PAEL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.06%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 147.70 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.31%)
UNITY 30.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.45%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (1.48%)
BR30 25,833 Increased By ▲ 500.7 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,964 Increased By ▲ 370.84 (0.81%)
KSE30 19,236 Increased By ▲ 179.9 (0.94%)
Gold edges up as US yields soften

  • Citi lowers 2021 gold price forecast.
  • Dollar index holds near four-week peak.
  • Silver drops to over one-month low.
Reuters 02 Mar 2021

Gold prices inched up on Tuesday, having earlier slid to its lowest in 8-1/2 months, as US Treasury yields eased and offset pressure from a stronger dollar.

Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,727.16 per ounce by 1200 GMT after falling to $1,706.70, its lowest since June 15. US gold futures were up 0.3% to $1,727.40.

"We have a bit of a pause in the (rally) in US yields now," said ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele.

There is some nervousness in the market as investors were aggressively long in gold and bought it at higher prices, betting that prices would revisit the highs around $2,000, which hasn't happened yet, Boele added.

Benchmark US Treasury yields have eased off a one-year high hit last week, while the dollar index held near a four-week peak.

"The strength of the greenback is increasing the bearish pressure on gold," ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said in a note.

While gold is considered a shield against inflation, higher yields had threatened that status as they increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

"Diversification out of fixed income into gold can continue, especially if the focus around inflation overshoot risks increases," Goldman Sachs Commodities Research said in a note dated Monday.

Focus also remains on the developments of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that will be debated in the US Senate this week.

Citi analysts lowered their 2021 gold price forecast to $1,800 per ounce and said that "spot bullion holding support at $1,750-$1,765 appears critical to avoid a sharper sell-off amid higher US yields."

Silver fell 0.9% to $26.23, having earlier dipped to a more than one-month low.

Palladium was up 0.2% at $2,353.68 and platinum eased 0.2% to $1,182.16.

Gold Prices gold market gold rates gold export

