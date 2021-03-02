PML-N to hold anti-govt protests across Punjab

(Karachi) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced to hold anti-government protests across Punjab ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) planned long march towards Islamabad, local media reported on Tuesday.

As part of the protest plan, the PML-N will hold demonstration in Mianwali on March 3, Gujranwala and Mandi Bahauddin on March 5, Narowal and Sialkot on March 7, Lodhran on March 7 and Pakpattan on March 11.

Similarly, protests will also be held in Vihari on March 12, Attock on March 5, 13, and 20, Rawalpindi on March 13, Khanewal on March 13. In addition, the PML-N will hold protest in Dera Ghazi Khan on March 15, Rahim Yar Khan on March 17 and 20 and Multan on March 19.

However, the opposition party has not yet finalised dates for protests in Faisalabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Layyah and Rajanpur. The 11-party alliance, PDM will stage a long march towards Islamabad in the last week of this month.

On Monday, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) announced that it will begin its long march against the incumbent government from Karachi on March 26.