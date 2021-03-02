Markets
European equities slip at open
- London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies dipped 0.2 percent to 6,573.10 points.
02 Mar 2021
LONDON: European stock markets slid in opening deals on Tuesday, as investors paused for breath after surging higher the previous day.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies dipped 0.2 percent to 6,573.10 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 declined almost 0.3 percent to 13,975.18 points and the Paris CAC 40 reversed 0.2 percent to 5,779.63.
Asian indices struggled Tuesday to maintain a global rebound from last week's rout as the improving economic outlook and vaccine rollouts were offset by lingering worries that valuations may have run too far.
Senate polls to be held through secret ballot, says ECP
European equities slip at open
180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine
Press watchdog RSF files lawsuit against Saudi prince over Khashoggi
Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful
One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO
US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report
First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY
Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc
NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21
Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda
Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum
Read more stories
Comments