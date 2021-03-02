European equities slip at open

LONDON: European stock markets slid in opening deals on Tuesday, as investors paused for breath after surging higher the previous day.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies dipped 0.2 percent to 6,573.10 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 declined almost 0.3 percent to 13,975.18 points and the Paris CAC 40 reversed 0.2 percent to 5,779.63.

Asian indices struggled Tuesday to maintain a global rebound from last week's rout as the improving economic outlook and vaccine rollouts were offset by lingering worries that valuations may have run too far.