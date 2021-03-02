ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
ECP constitutes vigilance committee to ensure transparency in Senate polls

  • The committee has been tasked to provide necessary information and records to the ECP, as well as present a report if an inquiry is required to be conducted
  • A management system is also established to collect complaints by the election commission
Fahad Zulfikar 02 Mar 2021

(Karachi) In a bid to end electoral malpractices and ensure transparency in Senate polls, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a telephone helpline and constituted a vigilance committee, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the vigilance committee members include officials of ECP, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The committee has been tasked to provide necessary information and records to the ECP, as well as present a report if an inquiry is required to be conducted.

A telephone helpline has also been established where the citizens could register complaints at 051-8848888.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) also made contacts with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director-general, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and NADRA chairpersons to seek recommendations for stopping the electoral malpractices in the Upper House polls.

Moreover, a management system is also established to collect complaints by the election commission besides the establishment of a special monitoring cell which will be made functional for 24 hours for looking over the electoral process by the CEC.

ECP constitutes vigilance committee to ensure transparency in Senate polls

