Process to vaccinate masses to start soon: Dr Yasmin Rashid

The process of vaccinating the rest of the public against coronavirus will start soon, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid announced on Tuesday.

While addressing to Punjab Assembly, the provincial health minister said that an order of 17 million shots of coronavirus vaccines have been placed which will be administered to public.

Following the announcement, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Samira Komal got angry over the utilisation of funds and said that funds were being squandered by the Punjab health authorities.

Responding to aforementioned comments, Rashid said that the Opposition has an old habit of "whining".

Earlier, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar had announced that the government will start vaccinating citizens over the age of 65 for coronavirus in March for which the registration process began last month.