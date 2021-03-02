Business & Finance
Turkey's Erdogan says exports rose 9.6% in February
- Erdogan was speaking at a news conference after a cabinet meeting.
02 Mar 2021
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said late on Monday that exports rose 9.6% year-on-year to more than $16 billion in February, with the foreign trade deficit declining 15.3% in the first two months of the year.
Erdogan was speaking at a news conference after a cabinet meeting. The Trade Ministry was scheduled to announce the February trade data at 11:30 am (0830 GMT).
Senate polls to be held through secret ballot, says ECP
Turkey's Erdogan says exports rose 9.6% in February
180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine
Press watchdog RSF files lawsuit against Saudi prince over Khashoggi
Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful
One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO
US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report
First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY
Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc
NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21
Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda
Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum
Read more stories
Comments