Turkey's Erdogan says exports rose 9.6% in February

  • Erdogan was speaking at a news conference after a cabinet meeting.
Reuters 02 Mar 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said late on Monday that exports rose 9.6% year-on-year to more than $16 billion in February, with the foreign trade deficit declining 15.3% in the first two months of the year.

Erdogan was speaking at a news conference after a cabinet meeting. The Trade Ministry was scheduled to announce the February trade data at 11:30 am (0830 GMT).

