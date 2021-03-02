ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
Dubai scores another Guinness World Records entry for a Gas Project

  • The Jebel Ali complex of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has been recognized as the largest single-site natural gas power generation facility in the world.
BR Web Desk 02 Mar 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

Dubai has scored another Guinness World Records entry, but this time it is in the energy sector.

The Jebel Ali complex of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has been recognized as the largest single-site natural gas power generation facility in the world, according to reports by Arab News.

According to the Khaleej Times, the United Arab Emirates was home to 425 Guinness World Records titles by November 2020, with Dubai claiming 60 percent of these titles.

Located on the southern fringe of Dubai, DEWA has an electricity generation capacity of 9,547 megawatts and provides services to over one million customers.

According to reports, the plant was also extended in 2019. The authority updated its operations by investing in artificial intelligence and other innovative technologies, which improved DEWA's electricity generation efficiency by 33.41 percent. These enhancements have also allowed for considerable financial savings

In addition to this, these improvements have also lowered the plants' carbon emissions by more than 64 million tons, while also reducing more than 46,000 tons of nitrogen oxide gases and over 3,000 tons of sulfur dioxide.

