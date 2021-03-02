Senate polls: SC rejects plea challenging Abro's nomination papers

(Karachi) The Supreme Court has rejected a plea challenging nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Saifullah Abro for Senate elections, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, applicant Shahid Rind had challenged the nomination papers of Abro against the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan.

The petitioner had pleaded the top court to disqualify PTI candidate Saifullah Abro from contesting the Senate election on the technocrat seat as the latter did not fulfill the criteria to contest the Senate election.

The SC while upholding the decision of the tribunal directed the applicant to contact a relevant forum against Saifullah Abro after the Senate elections.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) had earlier allowed PTI candidate Saifullah Abro to contest the Senate election.

Abro's nomination papers were rejected by an appellate tribunal for a technocrat seat for Senate from Sindh. However, the SHC bench set aside the decision of the election tribunal.

A few days ago, the Election Tribunal rejected the nomination papers of Saifullah Abro. An application was submitted in the tribunal against the acceptance of Abro’s paper. The request mentioned that he had concealed his assets and Returning Officer accepted the papers without hearing the other side.