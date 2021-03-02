ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
ASC 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.56%)
ASL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.32%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.23%)
DGKC 136.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.08%)
EPCL 51.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
FCCL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
FFBL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
HASCOL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.12%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
JSCL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (6.26%)
KAPCO 38.06 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.76%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.15%)
MLCF 47.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.47%)
PAEL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.37%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
POWER 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.23%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.49%)
PRL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.33%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 147.50 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (4.17%)
UNITY 30.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.46%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,990 Increased By ▲ 77.46 (1.58%)
BR30 25,852 Increased By ▲ 520.45 (2.05%)
KSE100 46,047 Increased By ▲ 453.13 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,291 Increased By ▲ 234.72 (1.23%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares begin on front foot

  • The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.87 percent, or 255.82 points, to 29,708.39.
AFP 02 Mar 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday with more strong gains, extending a recovery in global markets after last week's steep losses as fears over rising bond yields subside.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.87 percent, or 255.82 points, to 29,708.39.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.44 percent, or 15.45 points, to 3,566.85, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.57 percent, or 13.29 points, to 2,362.46.

Yuan Hong Kong shares Yen Hang Seng Index Shenzhen Composite Index China's second exchange rose US dollar China's second exchange

Hong Kong shares begin on front foot

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters