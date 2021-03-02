ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
ASC 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.56%)
ASL 25.36 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (6.55%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.32%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
BYCO 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
DGKC 136.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
EPCL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.05%)
FCCL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 24.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
HASCOL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.12%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
JSCL 26.46 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (6.09%)
KAPCO 38.06 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.76%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.15%)
MLCF 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
PAEL 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.34%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
POWER 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.23%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.49%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.37%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 147.70 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.31%)
UNITY 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.19%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,987 Increased By ▲ 75.11 (1.53%)
BR30 25,860 Increased By ▲ 528.56 (2.09%)
KSE100 46,026 Increased By ▲ 432.39 (0.95%)
KSE30 19,278 Increased By ▲ 222.37 (1.17%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Zoom earnings strong at close of pandemic-plagued year

  • "We believe we are well positioned for strong growth with our innovative video communications platform."
AFP 02 Mar 2021

SAN FRANCISCO: The Zoom video conferencing platform on Monday reported a strong finish to its fiscal year as revenue and use soared due to the pandemic.

The quarterly earnings report came with a forecast by the company that it will grow some 40 percent in the current year despite the likelihood that vaccines will make remote work and school less of a necessity.

Zoom video conferences have become a centerpiece of life during the pandemic, as people use them for jobs, education, and socializing.

"The fourth quarter marked a strong finish to an unprecedented year for Zoom," chief executive Eric Yuan said in an earning release.

"We are humbled by our role as a trusted partner and an engine for the modern work-from-anywhere environment."

Zoom took in revenue of $882.5 million during the fiscal quarter that ended January 31, in a 369 percent increase from the same period a year earlier before lifestyles went remote due to Covid-19.

Net income in the quarter was $260.4 million compared to $15.3 million in the same period a year earlier, according to the earnings report.

Zoom said that at the end of January it had approximately 467,100 customers with work forces of more than 10 employees, an increase of 470 percent from the same quarter the prior year.

"Our ability to rapidly respond and execute drove strong financial results throughout the year," Yuan said.

"We believe we are well positioned for strong growth with our innovative video communications platform."

Zoom expected revenue of $900 million to $905 million in the current fiscal quarter, and revenue of at least $3.7 billion this fiscal year.

Zoom shares were up more than eight percent in after-market trades that follow release of the earnings figures.

COVID19 Zoom Video socializing Eric Yuan

Zoom earnings strong at close of pandemic-plagued year

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters