ANL 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.72%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
ASL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.72%)
AVN 96.09 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.41%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
DGKC 136.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1%)
EPCL 51.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.15%)
FCCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
HASCOL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
HUBC 86.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.71%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 26.39 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.81%)
KAPCO 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.74%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.42%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.83%)
PIBTL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.03%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.49%)
PRL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.17%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 146.30 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (3.32%)
UNITY 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.86%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 4,981 Increased By ▲ 68.74 (1.4%)
BR30 25,787 Increased By ▲ 455.43 (1.8%)
KSE100 45,989 Increased By ▲ 395.4 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,256 Increased By ▲ 200.51 (1.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

All 279 kidnapped Nigerian students released: governor

  • "I am happy to announce that the girls are free," Dr. Bello Matawalle told an AFP journalist. "They have just arrived in the government house and are in good health."
AFP 02 Mar 2021

GUSAU: All 279 Nigerian students kidnapped from their boarding school in the northern state of Zamfara have been released and have arrived on government premises, the governor of the state told AFP Tuesday.

"I am happy to announce that the girls are free," Dr. Bello Matawalle told an AFP journalist. "They have just arrived in the government house and are in good health."

Zamfara Nigerian students Bello Matawalle

All 279 kidnapped Nigerian students released: governor

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters