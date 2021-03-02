ANL 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.49%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.52%)
AVN 95.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
DGKC 136.42 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.2%)
EPCL 51.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.98%)
FCCL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
FFBL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
HASCOL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
HUBC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
JSCL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.74%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.45%)
MLCF 47.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.77%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
PIBTL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.37%)
POWER 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.47%)
PPL 92.11 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.61%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.37%)
PTC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 143.19 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.12%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,966 Increased By ▲ 53.41 (1.09%)
BR30 25,673 Increased By ▲ 341.39 (1.35%)
KSE100 45,949 Increased By ▲ 355.9 (0.78%)
KSE30 19,221 Increased By ▲ 164.96 (0.87%)
Spot gold may fall into $1,669-$1,691 range

  • It might be too bold to target $1,460-$1,533 range right now. However, the preceding zigzagging fall does suggest a possible crash into this zone.
Reuters 02 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may fall into a range of $1,669-$1,691 per ounce, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis.

A weak bounce triggered by the support at $1,716 has been totally reversed. The reversal confirms an extension of a downward wave C towards $1,634-$1,669 range, formed by its 161.8% and 100% projection levels.

The drop from the Jan. 29 high of $1,875.26 to the Feb. 19 low of $1,759.29 adopted a zigzag mode. The current fall looks much sharper. The fall could be accelerating.

Another bounce is unlikely to occur around $1,716. Such a bounce may be limited to $1,746 if it takes place. On the daily chart, gold has cleared the last barrier towards $1,651. It may drop quickly towards this level.

It might be too bold to target $1,460-$1,533 range right now. However, the preceding zigzagging fall does suggest a possible crash into this zone.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

