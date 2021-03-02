ANL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.68%)
Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

NNI Updated 02 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA and Karachi chapter chief Khurrum Sher Zaman on Monday claimed that three of their party lawmakers have gone missing ahead of the Senate elections.

“The three of them were under duress and were receiving offers from different parties,” he said while addressing a presser. “We are unable to make contact with them as their phones are switched off,” the PTI lawmaker said adding that the families of the MPAs are in distress over the situation.

He demanded of the Sindh government to find the whereabouts of the party lawmakers and blamed the provincial authorities for being behind the entire episode. Former Opposition Leader and PTI MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that he talked to Karim Baksh Gabol on a video call yesterday afternoon and he excused himself from attending the luncheon at Moulvi Mehmood’s residence owing to his illness.

He said that Karim Gabol has had a long history of speaking against PPP and the video statement released on his behalf contradicts his stance that PPP was behind the ruining of the Sindh province.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi further said that even MQM-P has also identified the people who were trying to buy people through money ahead of the Senate polls. It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI, MQM-P and GDA have fielded joint candidates for the Senate elections from the Sindh province as they eye five seats from the province.

