UAE welcomes Indo-Pak LoC ceasefire

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates’, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire agreement between Pakistani and Indian armies across the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement received here, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation commended the efforts of the two countries to reach this achievement and said it gives weight to its relations with both India and Pakistan. The move, it said was an important step towards achieving security, stability and prosperity in the region.

The ministry emphasized the importance of adhering to a permanent ceasefire between the two friendly countries to the benefit of both sides and committing to diplomatic means - through dialogue - to build bridges of confidence and establish a lasting peace that achieves the aspirations of both peoples.