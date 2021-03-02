ANL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2%)
Faysal Bank sponsors 6th SOP Unified Marathon 2021

Updated 02 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Promoting its mission of inclusivity, Faysal Islami, one of the leading Islamic banks in Pakistan, was the platinum sponsor for the 6th Special Olympics Pakistan Unified Marathon 2021, held at Emaar Pakistan.

Identified as one of the big-scale social initiatives in Karachi, the event is held every year in advocacy of inclusivity and empowerment and promoting awareness around the need to encourage and understand the importance of equal participation of people with disabilities. This year, the event was inaugurated by Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, Faysal Bank Limited, hosting a total of 2000 participants from all walks of life, including 300 specially-abled children and adults.

Keeping up with its commitment to promote an equal and just social system, Faysal Islami always strives to instill acceptance of differently-abled people within the society. It is in furtherance of this endeavour that Faysal Islami has always demonstrated an unrelenting support for such causes, including its active participation in last year’s SOP Unified Marathon and the 5th National Road Cycling Championship where it created a separate championship segment for Special Olympics athletes.

Speaking at the event, Yousaf Hussain said, “We are very proud and honored to be partnering with Special Olympics Pakistan and supporting them in their cause. The values of Inclusivity and Diversity are the cornerstones of Faysal Bank’s social responsibility mission as they also align with the Islamic teachings of equality. I am thankful to all the participants who came out and showed their support today, and I also congratulate all the winners of our Special Olympics who proved how truly specially-abled they are.”—PR

