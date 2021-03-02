ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
Inflows under RDAs, INPCs: Meezan Bank webinar tomorrow

Recorder Report 02 Mar 2021

KARACHI: In order to attract more foreign inflows under the Roshan Digital Account and Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates, Meezan Bank is hosting a webinar on Zoom and Facebook on Wednesday.

Meezan Bank, in collaboration with Pakistan High Commission, Dhaka, is hosting a live webinar on Zoom and Facebook on Wednesday (Mar 3) on Meezan Roshan Digital Account and Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates titled “Exploring Riba-free Investment Opportunities in Pakistan for Non-Resident Pakistanis through Meezan Roshan Digital Account.”

Meezan Bank has invited Non-Resident Pakistanis to join the webinar and have their questions answered directly by representatives from Meezan Bank, State Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan High Commission, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Syed Irfan Ali MD Depositor Protection Corporation SBP, Imran Ahmed Siddique Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Bangladesh, Ariful Islam Deputy CEO Meezan Bank, Kashif Jameel Baloch Deputy Head of Mission Pakistan High Commission Dhaka, Muhammad Suleman Khan Trade and Investment Attaché Pakistan High Commission Dhaka, Ahmed Ali Siddique Group Head Shariah Compliance Meezan Bank and Muhammad Raza Group Head Customer Support Meezan Bank will talk in the webinar on Zoom and Facebook.

